Jose rules out big spending

Mourinho insists he is happy with his Premier League-winning squad and claims his priority will be to hang on to his current set of players rather than spending heavily during the transfer window.

The 52-year-old was speaking at a press conference in Bangkok ahead of Saturday’s game against a Thailand All Star team, the first stop on an end-of-season tour that will also take in Australia.

He said: “Next season will be even better than this season and without big investments, because we don’t want to do that because we are happy with the players.

“Our group is top. The qualities are good. The most important thing in the market for us is not to lose players, I want to keep my players.

“Part of that when I say two, three players is to improve a little bit the squad. I am not saying the team because how can I find a better striker that Diego Costa, how can I find a better midfield player than (Nemanja) Matic, how can I find a better right-back than (Branislav) Ivanovic????

Chelsea captain John Terry also revealed he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge and finish his career at the club.

“I don’t want to play for another club. I’ve been at Chelsea now since I was 14 which is quite a long time and I’m hoping to finish my career at Chelsea,” he said.

“I have had a good season last year but as the manager said that season is forgotten now and we move on to the next season.

“It’s down to me to keep performing and keep earning my contracts and staying at the top of my game.

“Chelsea is my family. And I’d love to retire and finish my career at Chelsea.”