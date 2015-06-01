Nordqvist wins LPGA Classic

The Swede produced two birdies in the closing stages to edge ahead of the pack and see off the challenge of Christel Boeljon, with overnight leader Morgan Pressel and Kelly Shon a further two shots back.

Having started the day one shot behind Pressel, Nordqvist made her move on the last three holes after finding herself tied with Boeljon on seven-under.

The 27-year-old holed a 12-foot birdie putt at the par-four 16th to move to eight-under and the outright lead, before a pinpoint tee shot at the par-three 17th left her with an eight-foot birdie putt which she duly sank.

Playing in the group ahead of Nordqvist, Boeljon had the chance to apply some late pressure on the Swede, but a missed putt on the last from just 18 inches saw the Dutchwomen drop back to six-under. As a result, Nordqvist's bogey at the last soon after went unpunished.

The win is Nordqvist's fifth on the LPGA Tour, having claimed two titles in each of 2009 and 2014.

After beginning the day with a birdie at the third, Pressel's round unraveled when she followed up a bogey at the sixth with a double bogey at the seventh, and she was forced to settle for a share of third.