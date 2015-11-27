Injured Williams not planning on retirement

Kyle Williams insists he has no plans to retire despite seeing his season ended by knee surgery.

The Buffalo defensive tackle has not played since leaving the field injured on October 18 when the Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, the 32-year-old has dismissed any suggestion that he may be ready to call time on his career.

"I've got no plans to not play anymore," said Williams.

“I think the great thing about this game is you're judged on what you do on the field, and when I'm out there, I feel like I do a pretty good job. I've got plenty of that left to give.

"I want to see every goal, every dream I've had since I've been here 10 years ago, I want to see that come true. We've got a great staff and we've got a lot of guys that believe in one another, so I'm going to give you what I got until I can't. And we'll figure that out together."

The decision to send Williams in for surgery was taken by the Bills on Thursday, but only after the injured meniscus first failed to respond to six weeks of treatment.

Williams, who is Buffalo’s longest-serving player after being a fifth-round pick at the 2005 draft, admits it’s a last resort but says he is already planning his return.

"Looking at it, we at some point, it needed to be done," he added.

"We just hoped that it could be something that we could put off and I could get through the year and help our team through treatment and hoping that it would respond.

“How likely that was or not, I don't know, but [we] tried to exhaust all options and cling to as much hope as we can.

"Up until this point, I felt pretty good this year. I actually felt healthy, really good.

"It's just something that it's kind of the price of doing business sometimes. It's just the nature of this league. You got guys who come back and play, so that's what my plan is."