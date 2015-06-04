NBA Finals Preview

While opinion will be divided on whether the Cavaliers can beat the Warriors and vice versa, there is no denying that this series promises to be a nail-biting, thrilling showdown.

With players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving all having enjoyed a highly successful season, it is almost guaranteed that the highlight reel will be stocked full of plays from all four of these superstars.

But, even though these four players will be in the spotlight for a majority of the series, it is worth noting that not all of them are fully fit.

Irving has been struggling with knee tendonitis for much of the post-season and is currently listed as doubtful for Game 1. Thompson meanwhile has just recovered from a concussion he sustained when he was accidentally kneed in the head by Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza on May 27.

However, these four players cannot win the trophy by themselves and that is where the rest of the team becomes vital. The Cavaliers have depended on either James, Irving or JR Smith to get them out of sticky situations in the past, but they cannot do that this time around, especially if the Warriors are having a good shooting night.

Just like the Cavaliers, the Warriors also tend to depend on a number of players to get the job done night in and night out. Curry, who is the reigning MVP, and Thompson will definitely play instrumental roles, but they will have to be well supported by players like Andrew Bogut, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and David Lee if they to avoid being overwhelmed by the Cavaliers.

Comparing each and every player in both teams would be a somewhat irrelevant process as it all depends on how they perform in each and every game in the series.

With that in mind, the only thing left to say is: let the battle commence on Thursday and may the best team win!

Golden State Warriors Key Player: Stephen Curry – With handling and shooting skills that even the Harlem Globetrotters would be jealous of, the reigning NBA MVP will have to continue matching his playoff averages of 29.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game if the Warriors are to beat the Cavaliers in convincing fashion.

Cleveland Cavaliers Key Player: LeBron James – 'The King' will definitely have to step his game up in the final, especially as he has been known to go missing in big games at times. Should he continue hitting his post-season averages of 27.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.8 steals per game, it could be a very long and painful series for the Warriors. Add to the fact that he has the ability to hit stone-cold daggers at the buzzer and the threat posed by 'King James' rises to a new level.

Prediction: Warriors to win 4-2

Bimal Mirwani