Premier League to be sponsorless

The move reflects the organisation’s desire to mirror major American sports leagues like the NBA and NFL in presenting a ‘clean’ brand.

Having been sponsored by Barclays since 2004, in 2016 the competition will be known simply as ‘The Premier League’.

Premier League sources have stressed their new sponsorship strategy will not impinge on their clubs’ ability to pursue their own individual commercial models.

A Premier League spokesman said: “Barclays has been an excellent partner for the League throughout their sponsorship of the competition and we look forward to working with them in 2015/16, the final season of their title sponsorship.”