NHL Wrap: Blue Jackets put out Flames

The Columbus Blue Jackets eased to a 4-1 NHL win over the Calgary Flames on Friday to move to within one win of tying a franchise-record nine victories in a row.

Boone Jenner, Brandon Saad, Sam Gagner and Matt Calvert were all on target for the Blue Jackets, while goaltender Sergei Bobrovski made 22 saves as his side climbed to third in the Eastern Conference standings.

The @BlueJacketsNHL are two points back of first place in the NHL (with 3+ games in hand). pic.twitter.com/ZPKAg0lW6G — NHL (@NHL) December 17, 2016

David Schlemko, Patrick Marleau, Timo Meier and Melker Karlsson all scored as the San Jose Sharks saw off the Montreal Canadiens 4-2, while the Florida Panthers recorded a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

TJ Oshie scored the shootout winner to lead the Washington Capitals past the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3, while there was more overtime action in Pittsburgh as the Penguins edged out the Los Angeles Kings thanks to Tyler Toffoli’s strike.

Rasmus Ristolainen’s effort 42 seconds into overtime guided the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders, while the Vancouver Canucks earned a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.