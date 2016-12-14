England confirm 2017 fixtures

After an unbeaten 2016 on the international scene, England’s fixtures have been confirmed for the 2017 Old Mutual Wealth Series and Cup.

First, an England XV will take on the Barbarians in the Old Mutual Wealth Cup at Twickenham on 28 May. The match will take place the day after the Premiership final, and before England fly to Argentina for a two-Test summer series.

Eddie Jones' men will then play three Test matches against Argentina (11 November), Australia (18 November) and Samoa (25 November) at Twickenham.

England registered wins over Argentina and Australia in last month's series en-route to an unbeaten year.

"This season's Old Mutual Wealth Series was fantastic for England and we had brilliant support from 82,000 fans every week," said Jones.

"This block of matches are an important step in our preparations for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, and we look forward to playing in the 2017 series against three tough opponents."

Meanwhile, England Women will play three fixtures in November 2017, concluding against Canada at Twickenham on 25 November, after the men's game against Samoa.

Last month's Old Mutual Wealth Series saw record numbers attend the women's fixtures. Close to 4,000 fans watched the Red Roses fall just short against New Zealand at the Stoop – a stadium record for a women’s match outside of a World Cup.

"This season we enjoyed a truly world-class series," said England captain, Sarah Hunter. "It has helped provide great preparation as we build towards the 2017 Women’s World Cup, and set a marker for all there is still to do to be the best in the world.

"It was great to have record numbers of fans for home women’s games, and we look forward to building on that next year as women's rugby in this country continues to grow."