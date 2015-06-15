Is there life left in RVP?

The Dutchman endured a mediocre 2014/15 campaign in which he struggled to find the back of the net and was used sparingly by new United manager Louis van Gaal.

After making a glorious start to life in Manchester after joining United from Arsenal in 2012, Van Persie struggled with injuries in his second season and his form was heavily impacted as a result.

Having enjoyed much success in England and in Europe, it's not surprise that there are a number of clubs interested in his signature. However, unless Van Persie arrives on the cheap, he may not be worth the investment.

With Carlos Tevez looking increasingly likely to leave Juventus, the Champions League runners-up need a proven goal-scorer to replace the Argentine and they are believed to be keen on Van Persie,

Tevez has thrived since arriving in Italy in 2013, and a comparison between the two strikers' performances over the past two seasons suggests that the former Manchester City striker offers considerably more at this stage.

Van Persie v Tevez in the league, 2013-2015:

At the age of 31, Van Persie's best years are behind him, but the striker reportedly still believes that he has four years at the top level left in him. A crucial measure of the forward's success has always been his fitness, and in this respect the past season has been positive.

An ankle injury which sidelined him aside, Van Persie was fit for the majority of the season.

League matches missed through injury:

2014/15 – 6

2013/14 – 15

2012/13 – 0

Van Persie still offers quality, but he appears to have lost pace and sharpness in the last two seasons. Whether he remains a striker that can win a club titles is certainly in doubt.