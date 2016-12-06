Uncategorized

NHL Wrap: Penguins win 13-goal thriller

The Pittsburgh Penguins won an exciting clash at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh by beating the Ottawa Senators 8-5 with Bryan Rust scoring his first NHL hat-trick.

Rust opened the scoring in the first period and scored two more in the third period to give the Penguins their 16th win of the season.

David Pastrnak scored twice including an overtime winner to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 victory against the Florida Panthers while the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 with Marcus Johansson scoring the overtime winner.

The Columbus Blue Jackets were 4-1 winners over the Arizona Coyotes for their fifth victory in six games with Sam Gagner in great form scoring twice and making two goals.

Comments