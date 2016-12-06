NHL Wrap: Penguins win 13-goal thriller

The Pittsburgh Penguins won an exciting clash at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh by beating the Ottawa Senators 8-5 with Bryan Rust scoring his first NHL hat-trick.

Rust opened the scoring in the first period and scored two more in the third period to give the Penguins their 16th win of the season.

Team effort = team success. pic.twitter.com/5qXk9SU9LO — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 6, 2016

David Pastrnak scored twice including an overtime winner to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 victory against the Florida Panthers while the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 with Marcus Johansson scoring the overtime winner.

The Columbus Blue Jackets were 4-1 winners over the Arizona Coyotes for their fifth victory in six games with Sam Gagner in great form scoring twice and making two goals.