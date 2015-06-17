Broner: Floyd’s helping me

Broner, 25, takes on his fellow American Porter in Las Vegas at a catch-weight of 144lbs with both fighters desperate to avoid a second career defeat.

Before a shattering loss to Marcos Maidana in December 2013, ‘The Problem’ was being earmarked by many as the successor to the undefeated Mayweather – a five-division world champion unbeaten in 48 fights.

And Broner claims Mayweather is taking a keen interest in helping him prepare to face Porter, who handed over his IBF welterweight title to Kell Brook 10 months ago after a majority decision defeat in Carson, California.

Broner said: “With Floyd Mayweather in there, he teaches me a lot. He’s teaching me. We talk all day and he comes to watch me train all the time.??

“I love all my opponents. They make me. If there were no opponents then there wouldn’t be no Adrien Broner, so I love them all.

“This is the first game that I’m going to do a lot of things. It might be the first time I stop Shawn Porter.

“You’ve got to understand that I’m different. They say I’m kind of crazy and I kind of am but you’ve got to be to get to where I’m at and where I’m trying to go.

“On any stage I was ever on, I felt even if I fought first – or like the first fight on the Manny Pacquiao v Oscar De La Hoya card, where I fought second, I just felt like everyone was coming to see me and they were just late.

“I’m looking good and I’m feeling good. You know, one mistake with Adrien Broner and that can end a fight.”

Porter, who like Broner was born in Ohio, was equally confident.

The 27-year-old said: “It’s a big fight and a great chance to showcase what I have. Who better to do that against than Adrien Broner, one of the biggest names in boxing?

“We are from the same neck of the woods and we are very familiar with one another. We’ve watched each other grow boxing.

“At the end of the day, this is a business. He knows why this fight was made. It wasn’t because we’re both from Ohio – it’s because it will make the most money and because it’s going to be one of the biggest fights in boxing.”