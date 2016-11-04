NHL: Capitals seal overtime win, Stars align

The Washington Capitals recovered from blowing a three-goal lead to beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 as Alex Ovechkin struck an overtime winner on Thursday night.

Ovechkin scored on a powerplay in the fourth minute of the extra period to secure the Capitals a fourth straight victory.

The New York Rangers continued their freescoring ways, with Rick Nash grabbing a late game-winning goal in a 5-3 success against the Edmonton Oilers.

New York are now top of the Metropolitan Division after the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ four-match winning streak came to an end against the Los Angeles Kings.

Sidney Crosby scored twice for the reigning champions but Nic Dowd’s overtime winner earned the Kings a 3-2 win.

OT winners are always great. This one is spectacular. pic.twitter.com/QJCnR3QHWi — #HockeyFightsCancer (@NHL) November 4, 2016

Elsewhere, Corey Crawford made 38 saves and recorded a second shutout in three games as the Chicago Blackhawks crushed the Colorado Avalanche 4-0.

Tyler Seguin had four assists in the Dallas Stars‘ 6-2 win against the St Louis Blues while Mike Condon’s shutout on his Ottawa debut helped the Senators beat the Vancouver Canucks 1-0.

It took 10 rounds of a shootout to separate Boston and the Tampa Bay Lightning, with Jimmy Hayes eventually securing a 4-3 win for the Bruins.

Vincent Trocheck’s overtime winner earned the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win against the New Jersey Devils while the Philadelphia Flyers needed a shootout to beat the New York Islanders 3-2.

Mitchell Marner’s double secured the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres, the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 while the Arizona Coyotes won a shootout to beat the Nashville Predators by the same score.