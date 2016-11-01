Waiting Game: Kiefer Ravena hopes for D-League call-up

TNT assistant coach Bong Ravena said the next two weeks will give them a clearer picture on whether his son, former Ateneo star Kiefer Ravena could still get a call and play for the Texas Legends in the NBA D-League or not.

Just a month ago, Ravena was invited to tryout for the Legends, an affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA.

The younger Ravena arrived in Manila over the weekend to surprise his family, after coming off two exhibition games, where he teamed up with Paolo Hubalde, Karl Dehesa and Jayson Castro at the FIBA 3×3 World Tour final in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

The elder Ravena said he was surprised to see his son in Manila since they were expecting Kiefer Ravena to board the next available plane back to San Francisco to resume his training under American skills coach Chris Farr.

“Na-surprise kami sa pagdating niya,” Bong Ravena told FOX Sports. “He’ll (Kiefer Ravena) be here for a few days before flying back to the US.”

Bong Ravena said they are hoping for the the best for the athletic many-time national player.

“Ine-expect naming mala-lineup siya (at Texas), but he has to do the work dun. Kailangan talaga dumaan siya sa process, and from ranks dadaanan niya kasi he has to earn it. So kami, we’re hoping for the best that he’ll make it,” added the TNT assistant coach.

The 46-year-old Ravena said they’ve set a two-year time frame for Kiefer to chase his NBA dream, which is why the former Gilas standout is working double time in the US over the last three month.

“Well, hopefully mag-NBA pero first step muna, tutal meron na naman siyang time frame. Pinaka-importante lang is gusto niya talaga subukan dahil siya mismo, baka magsisi siya kung di niya sinubukan,” explained the elder Ravena.

“I think this will be his last time (to try his NBA luck), and maybe one year or two-year na time frame.”

Bong Ravena said his son draws inspiration from the fact that fast-rising LA Lakers star Jordan Clarkson, a Fil-American guard, also toiled in the NBA D-League, before finally experiencing a career breakthrough in the NBA.

“Even Jordan Clarkson played in the D-League. So may hope pa din siya (to play in the NBA). Important lang para sa kaniya is mag-try siya,” he added.

The Texas Legends will kick off the NBA D-League 2016-17 season against the Maine Red Claw on Nov. 12 (U.S. time). – Richard Dy

