Best of the Weekend Oct 30-31

Controversy stained the end of the Mexican Grand Prix after Stewards issued two penalties that saw three drivers occupy P3 on the podium. There were also victories for Dominika Cibulkova and Manchester City in the sporting weekend that was….

Lewis closer to Rosberg ‘taco’ver after Mexico

If you can keep your head while all around you are losing theirs……

Never has a poem seemed more appropriate than for this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton, and Nico Rosberg to a certain extent, quietly went about their business while everyone else was losing it big time….

The defending champion must have enjoyed standing on the sidelines and watching everyone else implode as he celebrated a second victory in a week to put himself right back in contention in the race for the drivers’ championship.

All he has do now is concentrate on the last two races…..and stay away from Max Verstappen!

Cibulkova loses twice, but wins big in Singapore

A stunning performance of aggressive tennis saw Dominika Cibulkova claim victory at the first attempt at the WTA Finals in Singapore on Sunday.

Although the winning point may have been fortunate, it was a fully deserved victory in the final for the Slovakian who will rise to No. 5 in the world rankings on Monday.

It was also noteworthy that Cibulkova won despite having lost to Kerber in the round robin stage of the same tournament. She also became the second player, after Agnieszka Radwanska last year, to triumph in the finals after losing two matches.

So is she a worthy champion? You try taking the trophy off her!

City rise to the top

Pep Guardiola’s mini-crisis is over after Man City thrashed West Brom 4-0 on Saturday to go top of the Premier League.

Braces from Sergio Aguero and the outstanding Ilkay Gundogan gave City the win and Guardiola his first win in seven games – his longest winless streak ever as a manager.

Oh, how the other teams in the Premier League wish they had worries of the same magnitude as Pep’s ‘problems’.

90: ?#SAFC boss David Moyes is sent to the stands by referee Chris Kavanagh. #saintsfc [1-0] pic.twitter.com/lJpZFnpQFj — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 26, 2016

Magnificent Matsuyama wins WGC-HSBC

Hideki Matsuyama gave no-one else a sniff of victory in China on Sunday, closing with a 66 to move to 23 under, seven shots ahead of the runners-up.

The Japanese superstar – who moves up to sixth in the world rankings – became the first player from Japan to win a World Golf Championship.

Matsuyama is on fire at the moment, with two wins and two top five finishes in his last four outings.