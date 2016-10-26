Penguins waddle past Panthers

The Pittsburgh Penguins rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Tuesday night in the NHL.

Trailing by two goals in the second period, the Penguins turned to their returning captain, Sidney Crosby, to get them back into the game and that is exactly what the two-time MVP and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner did.

Crosby was wide open in the slot and had to reach for a pass from Evgeni Malkin, but recovered well to whip a shot over James Reimer’s shoulder.

Goals from Carl Hagelin and Eric Fehr followed as the Penguins completed a tidy comeback.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan admitted that it was great to have Crosby back on the rink as he continues his recovery from a concussion.

“For me, he didn’t miss a beat,” Sullivan said of his captain.

“We got a huge boost from his goal.

“We’re grateful we got him back in the line-up and we’re a better team when he’s in there.”

Elsewhere on a busy evening in the NHL, Dylan Larkin scored two goals to lead the Detroit Red Wings to their fifth consecutive win, a 4-2 triumph over the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Minnesota Wild smashed the Boston Bruins 5-0.

The New Jersey Devils were too much for the Arizona Coyotes as the former won 5-3.

The Tampa Bay Lightning struck down the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-3.

The Calgary Flames burnt the St. Louis Blues 4-1.

The Dallas Stars outshone the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 and the Ottawa Senators navigated their way past the Vancouver Canucks 3-0.

There were also overtime victories for the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings over the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets respectively.

The Philadelphia Flyers edged the Buffalo Sabres on penalties.