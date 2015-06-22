Lahiri and Kapur vow to do better

Lahiri kicked off his maiden U.S. Open campaign with a 75 before bouncing back with a 72 in the second round. However, it was not enough as he missed the cut by two strokes.

"It is never pleasant to have a free weekend, especially at a Major. I hope to come back stronger," Lahiri told PTI.

Kapur was unable to replicate his performance at last year's U.S. Open, where he finished tied 23rd, which is the best position an Indian golfer has achieved at the tournament.

During this year's event, the 33-year-old opened with a 72, but would miss the cut by four shots after firing a disappointing 77 on Friday.

"I have been to the US Open before and I also understand that it is probably the toughest of them all," Kapur said. "They do choose some very challenging courses, but it is also the biggest thrill for a golfer to do well in such conditions. So, I hope I will be back again and soon."