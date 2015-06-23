NFL appeal fate awaits Brady

Brady, who guided the Patriots to a fourth Super Bowl title in February, was suspended for the first four games of the upcoming season after investigators found??he was “at least generally aware” that team personnel deliberately deflated footballs.

The case centred on the team’s actions before the AFC Championship Game??against the Indianapolis Colts in January.

Brady’s suspension was announced in May with his club New England, who beat the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 to win the Super Bowl, hit with a $1million fine and stripped of their first and fourth-round NFL draft picks.

Controversy erupted after the Patriots beat Indianapolis in the American Conference finals to book a Super Bowl berth, with claims that New England used balls inflated below mandated minimums in the game.

Brady, 37, denied any wrongdoing and Patriots owner Robert Kraft demanded an apology from the league while coach Bill Belichick offered a detailed summary of ball inflation levels.

Balls used by the Patriots on offense were found to have less than minimum levels of air after examination in the first half of the game. Each team provides the balls used by its offensive unit and less air would make balls easier to grip for throwing as well as catching and to grip by rushers.

The league hired attorney Ted Wells to investigate and he looked at text messages and pressure readings before delivering his findings, which declared Brady’s explanations were not realistic and said the quarterback did not turn over e-mails and text messages as sought by Wells.

Brady’s agent, Don Yee, called the Wells report “a significant and terrible disappointment” and said it contained “significant and tragic flaws,” including none of the information supplied by Brady in a day of interviews.

That was followed by Brady and the NFL Players Association filing a joint appeal. The union wanted Goodell replaced as the decision maker in the appeal but the commissioner will be in that position for the Tuesday hearing, which will continue on Thursday if needed.

There is no timeframe for Goodell to make a decision on the length of the suspension, but he is likely to want to wrap up proceedings ahead of next month’s start of NFL training camps.

Brady could push the matter to federal court if he is unhappy with the appeal outcome determined by Goodell, making a bid to restore his reputation and potentially have an injunction put in place halting the suspension while the court case plays out.??