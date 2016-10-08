Houston delighted by possible Test debut

Wallabies back-row Leroy Houston couldn't hide his delight after he was told he would be on the replacements bench for Saturday's clash with Argentina at Twickenham.

The specialist number eight made the cut when head coach Michael Cheika trimmed his bench on Friday and left out Rebels winger Sefa Naivulu.

He has been a fans favourite at Bath for the past four years after recently returning to the Premiership side on loan having returned to Australia earlier this year to reignite his chances of making his Test debut for the Wallabies.

"I can't put it into words (how I feel)," Houston told AAP.

"Emotions are running high.

"I didn't think I'd ever get back into the Wallabies."

Houston was part of his first Australia tour in 2005 but failed to earn a Test cap.

The 29-year-old admitted that being on that tour was a surreal feeling.

"I was just starstruck to be honest," added Houston.

"I grew up looking up to those type of players, like George Smith, Steve Larkham, Squeak (now captain Stephen Moore) was a bit younger back then.

"To be honest I was really, really shy and I didn't really speak too much but just the whole time in my head (I was saying) 'wow I can't believe I'm with these guys at the moment. I get to train with them and play with them'."