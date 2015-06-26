ICC suspends US body again

A review report into the USA Cricket Association had expressed “significant concerns about the governance, finance, reputation and cricketing activities of USACA”.

It is the third time the American body has fallen foul of the ICC having also been suspended in 2005 and 2007.

“The ICC Board had put USACA on notice in its January meeting and had hoped that it would show some urgency to address and improve in the areas that were identified as weaknesses,” said ICC chairman N Srinivasan.

“Unfortunately, the response to date has been inadequate and it has proved necessary for the ICC Board to take further action.”

Despite the suspension, the ICC said that the USA team will still be allowed to participate in next month’s World Twenty20 qualifier in Ireland and Scotland.

The Under-19 team will also be permitted to play in the upcoming Americas Championship in Bermuda.??