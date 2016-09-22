Vinales: We arrive at Aragon feeling positive

Ecstar Suzuki rider Maverick Vinales says he is feeling confident heading into this weekend's MotoGP race at Motorland Aragon in Spain.

The 21-year-old heads to his home grand prix expecting to do well having won the British Grand Prix on September 4 and following that up with a fifth-place finish at Misano a week later.

In the MotoGP rider standings, Vinales sits in fifth place with 136 points, well behind Marc Marquez on his Repsol Honda with 223 points at the top of the standings.

In an interview, Vinales said that he feels the recent victory at Silverstone has given his Suzuki team the injection they needed to start going forward.

"The Motorland circuit is a very interesting one, it has a variety of areas that make it a demanding but fun layout," said Vinales. "We arrive here with a positive feeling – the victory at Silverstone gave us an extra injection of confidence and in Misano, we did the best we could considering the conditions.

"Also, Aragon is tricky regarding the weather," he said. "It could be cold or extremely hot.

"Some races ago we were more worried about hot temperatures, but after Misano, we can approach this with more confidence as we finally proved we can be competitive in high temperatures and that was one of the things we were worried about previously."

Team-mate Aleix Espargaro said that he is feeling a lot more comfortable on the GSX-RR thanks to the improvements made.

“Unfortunately in Misano, I made the wrong choice of the tyre and this resulted in a bad race, but we had many positives from the work we've done. The machine has improved a lot and in many situations, I feel really comfortable now,” Espargaro said.

“We are doing a good job and if we manage to make a further step we can be really competitive. Aragon will be important because it's the last one before the three back-to-back races, and the circuit is a nice one.

“It is a mix of the most famous parts of many other circuits and this makes it very enjoyable to ride,” he added.

“Also, our machine is improving in performance and effectiveness so I hope we can enjoy more positive results.”