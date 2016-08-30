Eduard Folayang earns title shot against legendary ONE lightweight champ Shinya Aoki

Eduard “Landslide” Folayang (16-5-0) of Baguio City, Philippines is set to take on Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and grappling legend Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki (39-6-0) of Shizuoka, Japan, ONE Championship announced Tuesday.

The two fighters will headline the event ONE: Defending Honor, which is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium on November 11 in Singapore.

Aoki, 33, is the ONE Lightweight World Champion and is highly-regarded as one of the most accomplished MMA fighters in the world today. He’s held the ONE Championship title since capturing it in 2013 against former champion Kotetsu Boku.

He has since made six successful title defenses, and is on a 9-fight winning streak.

Folayang, 32, on the other hand, is one of the most talented mixed martial artists in the Philippines. Fighting out of Team Lakay MMA in Baguio City, Folayang is a winner of two straight in his most recent bouts — high profile victories over Tetsuya Yamada and Adrian Pang.

“I am at the peak of my abilities as a fighter. All the hard work I have put into training has finally started to pay off and I am challenging the great champion Aoki. It will be an honor to share the cage with him, but I feel I have the skills to pull off an upset,” said a confident Folayang.

“I will fight for the honor of my country and the people of the Philippines who will be in my corner on fight night.”

After over eight years as a professional competing in various promotions, the wushu specialist Folayang has recently showcased a highly-improved wrestling and grappling offensive arsenal.

Aoki on the other hand, is an MMA legend. The Japanese fighter is one of the world’s most decorated mixed martial artists. He is the DREAM Lightweight Champion, former Shooto Welterweight Champion, and the reigning ONE Lightweight World Champion.

He is a BJJ black belt under Yuki Nakai and has won multiple grappling tournaments across the globe. He also holds a black belt in judo. – By Carlos Miguel Cinco

Follow this writer on Twitter: @CarlosCincoFCB