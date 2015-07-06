Marquez back in September

The Mexican four-weight world champion is back in training and the man behind his success believes the welterweight division be where he is heading when he returns to the ring in September.

Marquez has lost to Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao and Timothy Bradley in the 140lbs division but has not ruled out fighting for a world title.

And with Mayweather owing the WBC and WBO, Keith Thurman the WBA and Brook the IBF, Dinamita could well looking at a showdown with the Sheffield star.

“I could see (Marquez returning) in September,” Beristain told Boxing Scene.

“He looks forward to working in the gym. We have a singular joy whenever he steps in the gym,” the veteran trainer said. “He works very hard.”

“I don’t know the opponent. I think a world title fight, a title in his fifth division, would be something he’d like.”

Beristain mentioned Brook as a potential opponent, as well as “one of the other champions” although the WBO title could be vacant if Mayweather is stripped.

Marquez has already challenged twice for that belt, but lost to Manny Pacquiao in their third encounter in November 2011 and Timothy Bradley in October 2013.