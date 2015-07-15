Kiko taunts Quigg over Frampton

The 29-year-old Spaniard (32-5-KO24) has lost twice to Frampton and believes the IBF king from Belfast is a superior fighter to Bury’s Quigg, who he faces at the Manchester Arena this weekend.

Martinez – beaten in nine rounds by Frampton in 2013 and on points last year – said: “In my opinion Frampton is better than Quigg and I think that he would win by KO.

“I hope that this fight will take place someday, but after Scott has lost this fight against me.??

“I believe I will beat Quigg… I will not go crazy, we have a fight plan for 12 rounds and I will follow it. If I win by knockout it will be better, but the goal is the belt.

“I had been waiting to fight the??WBA??bantamweight champion Juan Carlos Payano but when my team told me about fighting Scott I had no doubts. All these months I have been training so hard and I feel great, I’m in a perfect physical condition.

“I think that Carl is better than Guillermo Rigondeaux and Leo Santa Cruz, he would win both those fights I am sure.

“And if I beat Quigg, maybe a third fight with Frampton is on the cards. I am always ready to fight against Frampton.

“I am a competitor and always believe in myself. I am ready to face other champions as well like Rigo or Leo among others. First I have to beat Quigg.”

Martinez’s showdown with Quigg headlines a big night of boxing that also includes Anthony Crolla v Darleys Perez for the WBA world lightweight title, plus two British title bouts.