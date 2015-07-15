Perera blast inspires Sri Lanka

Perera reached his half-century off 17 deliveries, placing him level with countryman Sanath Jayasuriya and one ball shy of AB de Villiers, who crunched a 16-ball fifty against West Indies earlier this year.

The left-hander proceeded to bludgeon 68 from 25 deliveries, an innings that featured 13 fours and two sixes, as the hosts dealt with a middle-order collapse to??chase down their target of 288 with??11 balls??to spare.

Pakistan, who won the opening ODI in Dambulla by six wickets, posted 287-8 from their 50 overs after opting to bat, captain Azhar Ali (79) top scoring and Mohammad Rizwan (52) and Shoaib Malik (51) also recording half-centuries.

Azhar and Ahmed Shehzad (30) dealt with probing bowling from Angelo Mathews to put on 59 for the first wicket, while Malik and Rizwan???s fourth-wicket stand of 83 and a 63-run partnership between Rizwan and Anwar Ali (29no) late on swelled Pakistan???s score.

Sri Lanka spinner Sachith Pathirana (2-70) took two wickets on debut, including removing Dambulla centurion Mohammed Hafeez for nine, but was expensive and also dropped Anwar Ali twice in the final over of Pakistan???s knock.

Perera then took over, though, dominating a 92-run opening partnership with Tillakaratne Dilshan before swatting Mohammad Irfan to Yasir Shah at backward square leg in the ninth over.

Upul Tharanga joined Dilshan at that point but when the pair were castled by Rahat Ali, for 28 and 47 respectively, Sri Lanka faltered, the exits of Mathews (8) and Lahiru Thirimanne (4) seeing the home side ship four wickets for 19 runs.

However, contributions from Dinesh Chandimal (48no), Milinda Siriwardana (26), Pathirana (33) and Thisara Perera (15) helped Mathews’ men squeeze over the line and tie up the series ahead of Sunday’s third encounter in Colombo.