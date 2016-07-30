60,000 tickets sold for Cape Town Sevens

More than 60,000 tickets to the Cape Town Sevens, to be held on December 10-11, were snapped up by the public on the first day of sales.

SA Rugby announced the news on Friday, with Computicket confirming that 60,703 tickets had been sold by 17:00 local time on Friday.

"It is awesome to see the support from the public and one can almost feel the excitement already," said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

"There are still tickets available, but they are selling fast so we'd like to urge fans to buy now to avoid disappointment.

"We are aware of aware of other outlets selling tickets at higher prices, but SA Rugby can't guarantee the validity of those tickets."