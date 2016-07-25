Munster confirm Kleyn signing

Munster Rugby confirmed the signing of Stormers lock Jean Kleyn on a three-year deal.

The 22 year-old has made 17 appearances with the Stormers and represented Western Province on 22 occasions.

The South African has progressed through the Western Province ranks establishing himself as a key player, before going on to secure regular game-time with the Stormers.

Kleyn joins his former Defence Coach Jacques Nienaber at Munster who he worked closely with during his time at the Cape Town franchise.

The second row will join the Cork side in August subject to being granted a valid work permit.

At the end of Kleyn’s three-year contract the player will be available to play for the Irish national team.

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus said was ecstatic about signing the giant.

“Jean is a hugely exciting prospect and a great addition to the province. I’ve seen his development first hand and with Jacques’ extensive knowledge of him we are all up to speed on how Jean can contribute to the squad. A naturally athletic player we believe he will add further value to the pack and we look forward to welcoming him to Munster,” Erasmus told the Munster website.