Stiles to be Reds coach?

The Reds are set to announce Nick Stiles as the new coach for next season, according to the Australian media.

There was much speculation about who would take over the job as many names were thrown into contention for the position including Todd Blackadder and even former England coach Stuart Lancaster.

But the Brisbane franchise chose rather to go with Queensland talent The Courier Mail reported.

Stiles would take over as head coach after co-coaching with Matt O’Connor after Richard Graham was fired early on in the season.

Stiles played for the Reds from 1993 to 2005 when he retired from playing and switched to coaching.