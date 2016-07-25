Fleck to ask Jones for help

Stormers boss Robbie Fleck is keen to tap into England coach Eddie Jones’ rugby knowledge to help with his development as a coach.

Fleck made the revelation after his side suffered a humiliating 60-21 defeat to the Chiefs in their Super Rugby quarter-final on Saturday.

He took over the coaching role at the Stormers on an interim basis when Jones stepped down to take over the reins at England, just a fortnight after being unveiled in Cape Town late last year.

Fleck, who came into the Stormers job with no experience as a head coach, is keen to continue in his role but it remains to be seen if that will be the case.

“I’ve still got to knuckle that down with the director of rugby and the CEO in terms of my position,” he said after the match.

“The way I would like to see it is that I’ll go on some work experience. I’d like to go and visit Eddie (Jones) overseas and several other coaches and try and close that gap.

“For me it’s all about trying to get as much information and learn as much as I can before the next campaign.

“It’s just about now getting our players over this one and looking forward to that challenge next season.”