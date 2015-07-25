Campbell claims two-shot lead

Brian Harman remains Campbell's closest competitor after he followed his first-round 65 with a 67 to sit on 12-under after two rounds.

Meanwhile, world number nine Jason Day shot up to fifth place on the leaderboard, while world number three Bubba Watson enjoyed a five-under par 67 to move to within five strokes of the lead.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of overnight leader Emiliano Grillo who plunged down the leaderboard following his second-round 72.

Campbell came out firing on all cylinders, making five birdies on his front nine after starting at the tenth tee, before keeping the momentum going on the home stretch, where he recorded four more birdies.

Harman sits alone in second as he made seven birdies and two bogeys in a round of 67. Harman will feel that both of his bogeys – at the sixth and the 15th – could have been avoided as he missed eight-foot par putts at both holes.

Three strokes behind Campbell is Canada's David Hearn and American Johnson Wagner, who carded second rounds of 64 and 66 respectively.

Day, meanwhile, produced seven birdies, including three in a row from the 10th to the 12th hole, three bogeys and an eagle at the par-five 18th on Friday. The Australian enjoyed some red-hot moments with the putter, converting a 49-foot birdie putt at the 12th.

Watson, who is currently in a tie for sixth with Erik Compton and Eric Axley, remains five strokes behind Campbell despite making not one, but two eagles on the day – at the par-five 16th and 18th – to go along with his three birdies and two bogeys.

Grillo on the other hand fell eight spots down the leaderboard from first to a tie for ninth after he followed his first-round 64 with a 72, which included three birdies and three bogeys.