Mexico coach in hot water

Christian Martinoli of TV Azteca told AS Mexico that he ran into the Mexico team after clearing security at the airport.

Martinoli, who had been critical of Herrera during Mexico’s run to a seventh title in the biennial North American football championship, said the coach punched him in the neck after threatening him in the security line.

“He threatened me, he challenged me to fight and he told me ‘this is how it is going to be every time I see you,'” Martinoli said.

Herrera, however, denied striking Martinoli, admitting only to pushing him.

“I pushed him,” Herrera told El Universal newspaper. “We were arguing and I pushed him.”

Speaking to a reporter from the Televisa network, Herrera again denied hitting Martinoli.

“I’m not that stupid,” Herrera added.

Azteca issued a statement calling for “a prompt and urgent investigation” of the incident.

“We are surprised and concerned by the behaviour of the national team coach,” the statement said. “The Mexican Soccer Federation should not allow attacks like the one suffered by our colleague.”