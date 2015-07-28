Ings: I’ll create space at Liverpool

The summer signing from Burnley faces plenty of competition for a striking role at Anfield this season following the purchase of Christian Benteke, not to mention Daniel Sturridge who will be pushing for a place in the starting line-up once he recovers from injury.

Mario Balotelli and Rickie Lambert are also members of the first team squad but Ings says he is ready to make difficult for Premier League strikers.

The 23-year-old said: “After my knee injury a few years ago, I sort of devoted my whole time to working on my speed, my movement, and my creativity.

“What I’ve found was really effective, even at Championship level, was making runs constantly in behind.

“As soon as a defender switches off that run in behind is so effective.

“As long as there’s someone stretching the pitch and you’ve got your creative players behind you in that space ??? and you’ve got players at this football club to feed those runs ??? you can be an effective team.

“With the way the game is going, it’s full of creative players now, players who want to be on the ball all the time.

“But I really do think, even if I don’t touch the ball as much as some other guys if I’m still stretching the game it’s still as effective.

“It can all get too crunched and if you don’t create space for those players, in behind you, then it’s hard to create opportunities.

“I’ll always work on my game and stretching in behind.”