Wickham heads to London for Palace talks

The Eagles agreed a ??9m fee with Sunderland for the 22-year-old forward on Thursday night and are now hoping to make him their fourth signing of the summer.

Wickham scored five goals in three matches towards the end of 2013-14 season to help maintain Sunderland???s place in the Premier League but failed to build on that the following campaign, managing just six goals.??

If Wickham does agree to make the move, he will become Palace???s second most expensive purchase in their history behind Yohan Cabaye, who joined the club earlier this summer for a club record ??10million fee.??

Pardew has also signed forward Patrick Bamford on loan from Chelsea and goalkeeper Alex McCarthy from QPR.??