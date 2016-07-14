Read returns for Crusaders

Crusaders head coach Todd Blackadder has made three changes, including a positional switch, to his starting XV for Saturday's clash with the Chiefs in Christchurch.

The big news is the return of captain and first-choice number eight Kieran Read, who was rested for last week's win over the Rebels.

With Read returning, Jimmy Tupou shifts to the blindside flank where he takes over from Jordan Taufua, who is battling a hamstring injury.

The final change is in the front row where loosehead prop Wyatt Crockett moves back into the starting fifteen, shifting Alex Hodgman onto the replacements bench.

As this is the last guaranteed home game for the men from Christchurch, a number of Crusaders who are moving on at the end of the season will be acknowledged at the game.

Supporters are asked to stick around at the conclusion of the match to join in saying thanks to those players moving on and to Blackadder, who is also leaving the seven-time champions.

Crusaders: 15 Israel Dagg, 14 Johnny McNicholl, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 David Havili, 11 Nemani Nadolo, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Andy Ellis, 8 Kieran Read (capt), 7 Matt Todd, 6 Jimmy Tupou, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Wyatt Crockett

Replacements: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Mike Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitch Hunt,23 Kieron Fonotia

Date: Saturday, July 16

Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Kick-off: 19:35 local (07:35 GMT)

Referee: Glen Jackson (New Zealand)

Assistant Referees: Nick Briant (New Zealand), Jamie Nutbrown (New Zealand)

TMO: Chris Wratt (New Zealand)