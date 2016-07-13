JP captains shuffled Sharks

The Sharks have made six changes to their side to take on the Sunwolves in Durban on Friday.

In the forward pack Thomas du Toit replaces captain Tendai Mtawarira at loose-head prop as the Sharks coaching staff feel the skipper needs a a complete break after a gruelling couple of months in Super Rugby and for the Springboks. Mtawarira drops completely out of the squad. Mahlatse Ralepelle will start at hooker as Franco Marais also gets a full on break. Stephan Lewies will move to the bench as Ruan Botha takes his place and Tera Mthembu replaces Jean-Luc du Preez at blind-side flank.

In the back-line Odwa Ndungane will start at 14 while Sibusiso Sithole drops completely out of the squad and Stefan Ungerer will don the nine jersey as Michael Claasen provides cover from the bench.

Veteran Springbok JP Pietersen will lead the side from outside centre.

Sharks: 15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 JP Pietersen (c), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Garth April, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Philip van der Walt, 7 Tera Mtembu, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit

Replacements: 16 Kyle Cooper, 17 Dale Chadwick, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stefan Lewies, 20 Jean Deysel, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Heimar Williams, 23 Curwin Bosch

Date: Friday, July 15

Venue: Kings Park, Durban

Kick Off local: 19:00 local (17:00)

Referee: Rasta Rasivhenge (South Africa)

Assistant Referees: Cwengile Jadezweni (South Africa), Archie Sehlako (South Africa)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)