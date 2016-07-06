Infection halts Potgieter’s Bulls return

Bulls back-row Jacques Potgieter's return has been put on hold after he was rushed to hospital with an infection.

Potgieter rejoined the Bulls from the Sharks, whom he joined afte a successful stint with the Waratahs. He didn't play any competitive matches for the Durban-based side though as he was battling to overcome a knee injury.

The Bulls' medical staff feel his knee is not fully recovered yet and not ready to withstand the pressures of Super Rugby.

According to a Supersport report, Potgieter's infection, which Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw described as diverticulitis affects his colon, will means he must spend three to four days in hospital under supervision and be treated with antibiotics.

This means the rehabilitation on his knee will have to be put on hold as well.

The latest setback means it is unlikely that he will feature in the Bulls' final league match against Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on July 16 but he could feature in the Bulls play-off matches if the Bulls reach that stage of the competition.

When the Super Rugby tournment ends, Potgieter will head back to his Japanese club, the Fukuoka Sanix Blues, for the rest of the year before returning to the Bulls for their 2017 Super Rugby campaign.