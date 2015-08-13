NFL Draft heads to Chicago

The NFL Draft will return to Chicago in 2016, with the event taking place from April 28-30.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel confirmed the event will be back in the city, where it was held this year after a 51-year absence.

"We are excited to return to Chicago and look forward to creating an even better experience for our fans next year," Goodell said in a statement.

"Based on the success of last year's draft and our high expectations for the 2016 Draft, Chicago continues to raise the bar for future drafts."

The three-day event this year drew 200,000 fans, with a ‘draft town’ set up in Chicago’s Grant Park.

The draft town will be expanded this year, and the league announced it will develop a selection process to determine the locations of drafts beyond the 2016 event, and that Chicago will be among the cities under consideration.