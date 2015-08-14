Bills sign Enemkpali

Buffalo Bills have claimed Ikemefuna Enemkpali off waivers from the New York Jets after the linebacker was released for breaking quarterback Geno Smith's jaw with a punch in the team's locker-room.

Coach Rex Ryan announced the move shortly before practice on Wednesday, and a day after Enemkpali was released by the Jets.

Ryan refused to excuse what Enemkpali did, calling the player "a good team-mate" and said he believed the player could learn from his mistake.

Ryan, who took over the Bills in January, is very familiar with Enemkpali. He was the Jets' coach last season during the player's rookie season.

Enemkpali could still face discipline from the NFL under its personal conduct policy for the assault on Smith.