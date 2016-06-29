Racing 92 sign Ali Williams

In a shock move, Racing 92 have announced that former All Black second-row Ali Williams has signed a contract with them for next season.

The 35-year-old, who retired from the game in 2015 after a positive stint at Toulon, won the Rugby World Cup with New Zealand in 2011.

Since then he has been a television pundit but has now decided to return to the playing field for the Top 14 champions ahead of 2016/17.

In other news from the club, Eddy Ben Arous, Camille Chat, Xavier Chauveau, Henry Chavancy, Benjamin Dambielle, Thibaut Dubarry and Brice Dulin have all agreed new deals. France international full-back Dulin puts pen to paper on an extension that ties him in until 2020.

Racing's signings for next season include Leone Nakarawa, James Hart and Anthony Tuitavake.