Jones ‘happy to play All Blacks tomorrow’

England boss Eddie Jones said his team would be happy to face the All Blacks tomorrow, though he feels they’re “miles behind” the world champions.

Jones' side won’t face New Zealand until 2018, though the British and Irish Lions will be touring the country next season.

The former Wallabies and Japan coach has been adamant his goal was to make England the world’s number one side, after rising to second with a series win over Australia this month.

"I don't control that fixture," Jones told the ARU's official wenbsite.

"I'd be happy to play the All Blacks tomorrow.”

With nine straight wins to begin his England coaching tenure, Jones said the next challenge was to ensure his team didn’t fall into complacency.

“You can never take [your foot] off (the pedal),” he added.

“As soon as you take it off, you get weak. We can't afford to get weak, we need to be strong because we want to be the number one team in the world.

“We're miles away from All Blacks so we've got to keep improving.

“The players can enjoy themselves and they will.

“They'll obviously enjoy the victory but it's important that they understand they've got to keep getting better.”

Jones is not exempt from that improvement, heading over to join Team Orica Green Edge in the Tour de France to pick up some extra tips from the cycling team in the Tour de France.

“If our side's not consistent then our coaching's not good enough so I've got to get better, our coaching staff's got to get better,” explained Jones.

“Our next to months is about us getting better and then how we plan our strategy going forward.”

Jones will be studying videos from the recent U20s World Championship, which England won, and said standout players from that side could win an extended squad contract for next season.

With their next Test against South Africa in October, Jones said the Springboks would be their main focus.