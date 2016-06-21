Yamada leaves Japan Sevens camp

Japan and Sunwolves wing Akihito Yamada has withdrawn from the Japan Sevens training camp due to injury.

Yamada is the joint leading top try-scorer in the Super Rugby with nine tries and was also part of the Brave Blossoms’ historic three World Cup victories at last year’s tournament.

The 30-year-old speedster left the Japan Sevens training camp after he experienced some pain around his calf muscle area.

According to the JRFU, the injury does not rule him out of availability for selection for the Rio Olympic games which takes place in August.