IAAF upholds Russia’s Olympic ban

Russia’s track and field athletes will take part at the Rio Olympics later this year after the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) decided it will not lift their doping and corruption ban.

The IAAF suspended the European country from all track and field events in November after a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) report revealed widespread state doping in athletics.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe said: “Although good progress has been made, the IAAF Council was unanimous that RusAF (Russian Athletics Federation) had not met the reinstatement conditions and that Russian athletes could not credibly return to international competition without undermining the confidence of their competitors and the public.”

Russian athletes who can prove they were not involved in the scandal can appeal and take part at the Games but only as a neutral and not under the flag of their country.

Yelena Isinbayeva, who is a two-time Olympic pole vault champion, has already reacted to the news by saying that she will appeal the decision in the human rights court.

Isinbayeva said: This is a violation of human rights. I won’t keep silent. I’ll turn to a human rights court.

“I’ll prove to the IAAF and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that they have made a wrong decision. I’ll do this demonstratively so that it is understood that Russia won’t stay silent.”