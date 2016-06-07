Coles: ‘Big jump from Super Rugby to Tests’

Dane Coles says the All Blacks can take only so much from the success of NZ teams in Super Rugby, saying Test rugby is "a different beast".

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles said the big jump to Tests means the dominance of New Zealand teams in Super Rugby will have only limited impact in the international arena.

The Crusaders are the overall competition leaders heading into the June international window, when the All Blacks host Wales in a three-Test series beginning in Auckland on Saturday night.

Three other New Zealand sides – the Chiefs, the Hurricanes and the Highlanders – are also sitting in play-off spots with three rounds to go when the competition resumes in early July.

Hurricanes skipper Coles says the pace and the skill sets shown by New Zealand teams would aid the All Blacks, but only to a certain extent because of the "massive gap" to Test rugby.

"Test match footy is a different beast," he said.

"You have to go to some dark places in Test matches.

"Hopefully it helps a little bit, but I'm sure we will have to go to that next level because what we've been doing playing Super won't be enough."

Representing one's country, the increased speed of the game, and the importance of cutting down on errors were all part of the step up to the Test arena.

"It's just the little things you might be able to get away with in Super," he said.

"At international level, you have to really nail your job and bring that extra intensity to the game. Whatever we've been doing at Super, we will have to be another 50 to 60 per cent up."