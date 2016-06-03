Knight appointed captain of England women

The ECB has announced the appointment of Heather Knight as captain of the England Women's team across all three formats. Knight replaces Charlotte Edwards who announced her retirement from international cricket in May.

The 25-year-old right handed batsman made her debut for England in an ODI against India in Mumbai in 2010, and has since appeared in five tests, 55 ODIs and 33 T20Is. Knight had served as vice-captain from 2014 until the World T20 in March-April. She has featured for the Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash League and is set to captain the Western Storm in the very first edition of the Women's Super League T20 tournament in England.

Speaking after her appointment, Knight had this to say: "I'm hugely proud and honoured to be named England captain and can't wait to face the challenges ahead, it's a fresh, exciting time for the team and I'm looking forward to seeing how we can develop together at the start of this new era for England women's cricket. All our focus is now on what we have to come, starting with the Pakistan series this summer."

The new skipper heaped praise on her predecessor, saying: "It will be no easy task to follow the remarkable success and impact that Charlotte Edwards enjoyed at the helm of the England team over the last ten years – she has been a wonderful servant to the game, an inspirational leader and truly world-class player. She is a true cricketing legend and it has been a privilege to share a dressing room with her for the first six years of my England career."

"I am excited by the challenge and will look to utilise the incredible platform that Lottie has laid to ensure that the England women's team continues to grow and develop."

The England Head coach Mark Robinson has welcomed the appointment: " [Heather Knight has] superb work ethic, integrity and commitment, along with good instincts and cricket intelligence."

England will face Pakistan in three ODIs and three T20s between 20 June and 7 July before heading to the West Indies for a five-match ODI series in October.