On this day: June 2

Lester Piggott and Michael Schumacher feature in our sporting events that happened on this day.

Never say die

Known as the world’s most traditional horse race, the Epson Derby was first held in 1780. On June 2, 1954, Piggott, an 18-year-old apprentice, came out of nowhere to win the derby on 33/1 chance.

This would be the start of Piggott’s love affair with the Epsom Derby as he would go on to win it nine times.

Piggott is widely considered as one of the greatest jockeys of all time as he registered 4,493 wins in his career.

Schumacher joins Ferrari

Schumacher penned a deal with Ferrari and it was on this day in 1996 that the 47-year-old won his first race with Ferrari at the Spanish Grand Prix.

He would go on to win 71 Formula 1 races with Ferrari and cement his place as one of the sport’s greatest drivers.

Sporting Birthdays

1865: George Lohmann – England cricketer

1904: Johnny Weissmuller – 100m swimmer

1908: Gordon Weir – New Zealand cricketer