Pieters wins Czech Masters

Thomas Pieters held off Pelle Edberg to win the Czech Masters by three strokes on Sunday.

The Belgian's final round at Albatross Golf Course in Prague, a three under 69, would be enough to leave him on 20 under for the tournament, three strokes ahead of Pelle Edberg.

Pieters started the day at the head of the field with a one stroke lead over Edberg, but surrendered the lead following a disastrous double bogey on the par three third.

The world number 245 found some momentum on the turn through, rolling in birdie on the ninth, while Edberg followed suite and kept his one shot lead.

After a stunning third into the par five tenth, the 23-year-old drained another birdie to share the lead with the Swede.

After missing a five footer for a birdie on the 12th, Pieters took advantage of a great tee shot on the par three 13th for another gain and a two shot lead.

A string of nervy pars was topped off with a birdie at the 18th for Pieters, earning his maiden European Tour win in the process.

England duo Matthew Fitzpatrick and Robert Dinwiddle would finish on their own in third and fourth on 16 and 14 under respectively.

"This means everything to me…you work all year long for this and all my life right up to now," revealed Pieters on europeantour.com.

"To be a European Tour winner is an amazing feeling right now. I'm happy to have my family with me and I'm very proud of the way I played today, especially after that early double.

"I had some really good numbers coming in on the back nine so I could hit it full. On 18 I had a perfect number and I hit a good shot and good putt, which was a nice way to finish.

"To say I can hold on to a lead and go low is nice. I've not really done that before. To be able to shoot 20 under par is great.

"I tried to stay patient today and I think I did a really good job. I was very nervous coming down the stretch to be honest. That just goes away the more you are in contention, and I’m looking forward to doing it again.

"It was special having my family here with me. I called them yesterday and they were in Belgium. For them to be here right now is pretty cool that they can experience this with me. They drove through the night to get here. It is a nine hour journey, but it is great to have them here.

"It's great to get a victory so early in my career. There are so many players out here that maybe haven't won, or who have just won once, so I am really happy right now."