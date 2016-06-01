Schmidt to concentrate on Bok Tour

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt says he will decide on his future as Ireland coach after his side's tour to South Africa.

Schmidt's contract ends at the end of the year but the Ireland boss will travel to South Africa for their three Tests in June before giving it any real consideration.

Schmidt addressed the media at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Wednesday.

"I just have to report in with my mum at home after the tour," he said.

"I'll have a final chat with her. It's one of those things (his contract) that probably hasn't taken up a lot of my time recently.

"You don't get many opportunities to go to a place like South Africa. We've never won there.

"We're incredibly motivated to be as competitive as we can be.

The New Zealand born coach has been a revelation for the side since the beginning of his reign. He won two Six Nations titles in a row, and beat South Africa in a famous 29-15 victory in Dublin. Ireland have yet to defeat South Africa on home soil.