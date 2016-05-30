Coetzee clarifies Kolbe non-selection

Due to SARU prioritising the Blitzbokke's chances at the Rio De Janeiro Olympics this year, Juan de Jongh and Cheslin Kolbe were not considered for the Springbok squad.

The Stormers backs won't feature in their franchise's play-off campaign this year as well not play for the Boks in the incoming Test series with Ireland as they have a Sevens training camp which begins on June 11.

"(They) would have been taken into consideration," Coetzee replied when asked whether the two would have made the squad if they were not preoccupied with their Blitzbokke commitments.

Coetzee stated that Sevens coach Neill Powell gets first choice this year due to the Olympics.

"It was a decision that was taken by SA Rugby long ago. Preference went to the Blitzboks … it was just fair that we set up Neil Powell to bring back the gold."

"It’s something that has been decided by the presidents and the CEOs of the different unions. It’s been done and dusted long ago.

"It’s not a thing that just happened now. Cheslin was always a part of this Olympic campaign … same with Juan de Jongh."