Starc: England can expect a lot more bouncers

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc has warned the England batsmen that they can expect to face a lot more bouncers in the upcoming ODI series between the rivals.

The Aussies lost a one-off T20 match against the Three Lions by five runs in Cardiff on Monday as the home team racked up a commanding score of 182 for five in their 20 overs.

Starc says his team can bowl a lot more short-pitched balls to the England batsmen to curtail their run-scoring ability.

Speaking on the eve of the five-match ODI series, Starc said: "I reckon we can probably bowl a lot more bouncers than we did in that Twenty20 game."

A 25 year-old left-arm paceman, Starc said he is glad that he is on the same side as Australia's pace battery of Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile and James Pattinson.

Starc said: "Yeah I'm glad I don't have to face it. We've all played with and against each other for a while so to be in the same team and be pushing for spots especially (is great) and (we) just push each other at training to try and get better.

"Someone mentioned how fast Patty (Pat Cummins) was bowling the other day so it's good to see him going well, bowling quick and taking wickets."

Australia's first ODI against England starts at the Rose Bowl on Thursday.