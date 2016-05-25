Super Bowl venues selected

Atlanta, Miami and Los Angeles have been chosen as the hosts for Super Bowl 53, 54 and 55 respectively.

The hosting decisions were made at the NFL owners’ meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina, where a series of ballots were held.

Tampa and Miami were in the running to host Super Bowl 53, but the choice eventually came down to Atlanta and New Orleans.

The decision went in Atlanta’s favour meaning a first Super Bowl for the new Mercedes Benz Stadium in February 2019.

Atlanta will move into their new home in 2017, and the city last hosted the NFL’s showpiece game in 2000 at the Georgia Dome.

“We think Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a great host stadium for the Super Bowl,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said. “Thank you to all fans and citizens for their support.”

South Florida will host a first Super Bowl in a decade when the 54th edition takes place in Miami in 2020.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was keen to get the game back, after hosting the New Orleans Saints’ 31-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts in 2010, and he is spending more than $400m redeveloping their stadium.

Los Angeles will return to the NFL this season, with the Rams making the move from St Louis, and the Super Bowl will return in 2021 for the first time in nearly 30 years.

By 2021, the Rams will be playing in a new hi-tech arena which will be built in Inglewood and is due for completion in time for the 2019 NFL season.

The next two Super Bowls will be held in Houston (2018) and Minneapolis (2019).