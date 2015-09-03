Ireland name strong team for England

Joe Schmidt has named a strong side as Ireland look to bounce back from defeat to Wales when they face England on Saturday.

Ireland went down to the Welsh in Dublin on Saturday, and head into their final warm-up game eager to avoid a second successive loss before the World Cup kicks off.

As a result, Schmidt has named a team which is almost at full strength, with arguably only Rob Kearney missing from the best available team.

Simon Zebo replaces him at full-back, while Tommy Bowe and Dave Kearney complete the back three and Six Nations duo Jared Payne and Robbie Henshaw line up in midfield.

Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton continue in the half-backs, with Sean O'Brien back starting in the back-row alongside Peter O'Mahony and Jamie Heaslip.

Paul O'Connell leads the team again, next to Devin Toner, while the front-row sees Mike Ross, Rory Best and Jack McGrath get the nod.

Ireland: 15 Simon Zebo, 14 Tommy Bowe, 13 Jared Payne, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 Dave Kearney, 10 Jonathan Sexton, 9 Conor Murray, 8 Jamie Heaslip, 7 Sean O'Brien, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 5 Paul O'Connell (c), 4 Devin Toner, 3 Mike Ross, 2 Rory Best, 1 Jack McGrath.

Replacements: 16 Richardt Strauss, 17 Tadhg Furlong, 18 Nathan White, 19 Donnacha Ryan, 20 Chris Henry, 21 Eoin Reddan, 22 Ian Madigan, 23 Darren Cave.

Date: Saturday, September 5

Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-Off: 14:30 local

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)

Assistant referees: Romain Poite (France), Leighton Hodges (Wales)

Television match official: Shaun Veldsman (South Africa)