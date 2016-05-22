Mathews bemoans ’embarrassing’ batting

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews has lamented his side's poor shot selections during the first Test against England, which ended inside three days as Mathews' men failed to resist England's swing.

England had recorded 298 in their first and only innings, and Sri Lanka then fell to 91 all out and 119 all out following on. James Anderson took 10 wickets in the match, as Sri Lanka were repeatedly caught behind.

Their failure to judge the swinging ball outside the off stump was their major failing, and Mathews described the Headingley defeat as 'embarrassing'.

He said: "We were not decisive in leaving the ball. They bowled in good areas and we just kept putting our bats out of line of the stumps, and it kept nicking our bats all the time. We have to be decisive and play the correct one.

"It was quite an embarrassing defeat. It was pure poor batting and the execution. You have to be really skillful to bat against these guys, especially in these conditions.

"Anderson once again showed his class. Stuart Broad was brilliant as well. One or two of our guys needed to raise our hands and put up a good score, particularly in the first innings.

"We failed to do that in the first innings, and once again in the second innings, so that's a pretty obvious reason for our defeat."

Sri Lanka's bowling on day one was also impressive as debutant Dasun Shanaka took three wickets in three overs, but a century from Jonny Bairstow and 86 from Alex Hales rescued the hosts.

Mathews added: "We got five wickets for 80 runs, and we let them off the hook. We dropped at couple of catches.

"Jonny Bairstow batted brilliantly – credit should go to him and Alex Hales. They got them to a decent score on this wicket and it was up to us as batters to get to a decent score as well.

"But once you get 90-odd runs, it is very a difficult road going into the second and third days. It was very tough. We have good enough batting to pass 300, but we made it very tough for ourselves."

The second Test will be played in Durham from 27 May.